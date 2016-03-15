Hanford Cleanup Public Meeting Webinar Link

A plan to convert the most dangerous waste into glass for burial must be fully operating by 2036. The state of Washington and Oregon sued DOE nearly a decade ago for missed deadlines.

"The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Richland Operations Office (RL), DOE Office of River Protection (ORP), along with Hanford’s regulatory agencies, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Washington State Department of Ecology invite you to participate in a public meeting on Hanford’s fiscal year* 2018 cleanup priorities. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive.

DOE-RL and DOE-ORP will provide overviews of Hanford cleanup activities planned for fiscal year 2017 and discuss priorities for fiscal year 2018. The regulatory agencies will also provide their perspectives. A question and answer session will follow the briefings, and then the public is encouraged to provide comments.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, the agencies encourage you to participate online. A Webinar will allow you to view the presentations, hear the speakers, ask questions, and provide comments. The facilitator will read questions submitted online for immediate response by the presenters. Comments will be entered into the formal record by DOE. To register for the Webinar, go to: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1216898060562887170

A public comment period on Hanford cleanup priorities will run from March 15 through April 18, 2016. DOE is seeking your input on activities specific to fiscal year 2018. Please submit written comments no later than April 18 to 2018HanfordBudget@rl.gov or by mail to:

U.S. Department of Energy

Attn: 2018 Budget Priorities

P.O. Box 550, A7-75

Richland, WA 99352

Presentations provided at the March 15 meeting will be posted on www.hanford.gov the next day. Look for the link in the rotating banner."