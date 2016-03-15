Crash involving hazardous materials closes I-84 south of Pendlet - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Crash involving hazardous materials closes I-84 south of Pendleton

UPDATE: All lanes on I-84 in eastern Oregon are open after car accident.

ODOT said eastbound lanes were closed for about nine hours due to a truck crash near MP 349 involving hazardous materials.

Westbound lanes were also closed for six hours Tuesday.

PENDLETON, OR - Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened the westbound lanes of I-84, eastbound lanes still closed between Exit 216 (six miles east of Pendleton) and Ontario at Exit 374 because of a crash involving hazardous materials.

Haz-mat crews are on scene at the crash is near milepost 349.

I-84 eastbound is likely to be closed for several more hours, drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

For update conditions check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside of Oregon call 503-588-2941.

