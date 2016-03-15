Local man creates and designs kitchen tool and needs your help with the Kickstarter Campaign

RICHLAND, WA- Fredrick Mauss is a Kennewick High School alum, went to Columbia Basin College, WSU Tri-Cities and WSU Pullman. He's now an electrical engineer at PNNL and his love for designing has led him on quite the journey this past year.

He was making dinner one night and when he went to drain his pasta his sink was full of dishes, he told us, "so I'm not the tidiest but I'm cooking dinner and my sink's full and I thought there has to be a better way to do this than to mess with my sink mess". He then took to the internet searching for anything similar to the idea in his head and when he couldn't find anything like it he drew it out, modeled it and got it 3D printed to create a prototype.

The Ready Strainer sits at the edge of your sink and with one small spout quickly and easily drains water out of the bowl holding your fruit, pasta and even ice.

He plans to have a BPA free product that will come in four different colors and it will be dishwasher safe. But first, he created a Kickstarter Campaign, he told us, "I have 20 percent funding and there's only 24 days left for me to reach my funding goal and allow people to preorder the Ready Strainer". The way a Kickstarter Campaign works, you visit the website and select "back this project", by supporting the project and helping him reach his goal of $20,000 in a month period will allow him to move forward with the manufacturing. People who preorder their Ready Strainer on the Kickstarter website should expect to receive it around September if all funding is raised.

For more information on the product and the creator click here.

To help support the Kickstarter Campaign and make your donation as well as get your very own Ready Strainer click here.