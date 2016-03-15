Washington State Patrol to conduct left lane violation emphasis

OLYMPIA, WA - Many drivers in Washington State are still unaware that driving in the left lane for extended periods of time can be against the law.

The left lane is designed to operate as a passing lane. In order to combat this problem, the Washington State Patrol will conduct a statewide emphasis patrol from Wednesday, March 16th through Friday, March 18th.

State Troopers will focus their efforts on locating and stopping left lane violators.

Last year, troopers stopped 13,909 left lane law violators.