Department of Transportation changes tolls on I-405 in Western W - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Department of Transportation changes tolls on I-405 in Western Washington

Posted: Updated:

OLYMPIA, WA - The Washington State Department of Transportation has suspended Interstate 405 tolling on nights, weekends and holidays beginning Friday, March 18th.

The Washington State Transportation Commission ordered emergency action on Tuesday at the request of the Washington Department of Transportation.

Officials say now on nights and weekends a state "Good to Go" pass won't be required to access the toll lanes, nor will requirements for a carpool be in effect.

The transportation department has been under scrutiny from Gov. Jay Inslee, state lawmakers and drivers over the management of I-405 express toll lanes between Bellevue and Lynnwood since they opened in September. Drivers have said the toll lanes are making traffic congestion worse.

The changes will remain in effect for 120 days or until the commission makes more permanent changes through a regular rule-making process including public hearings.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   