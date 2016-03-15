Kennewick man sentenced to ten years imprisonment for Attempted Enticement of a Minor

SPOKANE, WA– Michael C. Ormsby, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that Thomas E. Lafontaine, 35, of Kennewick, Washington, was sentenced for one count of Attempted Enticement of a Minor.

Senior United States District Judge Edward F. Shea sentenced Lafontaine to a ten year term of imprisonment, to be followed by twenty-five years of court supervision after he is released from federal prison.

Lafontaine will also be required to register as a sex offender.

According to information disclosed during the court proceedings, in late 2014, Lafontaine responded to a personals ad. The ad had been placed by an undercover task force officer with Homeland Security Investigations working with Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children, posing as a 14-year-old girl.

During a series of online communications, Lafontaine, who is a registered sex offender, graphically described different sex acts that he would like to perform on the child. Eventually, Lafontaine discussed meeting the child, at a specific location, for sex.

Lafontaine drove to the meet location, and was observed as he circled the location for about thirty minutes. He later contacted the undercover officer, whom he believed to be a child, and chastised her for standing him up.

Lafontaine was arrested shortly thereafter. Lafontaine’s electronic devices were searched, and evidence was discovered that he had discussions with at least three other minors aged twelve to fourteen about sexual acts he would like to perform on the minors.

At sentencing Lafontaine said he was “disgusted and ashamed” of his actions. Senior District Judge Shea stated Lafontaine posed a “genuine threat to the public.” Judge Shea indicated, “This was an extremely serious offense,” noting Lafontaine went beyond the online discussions and actually got in his car and drove to meet a child for sex.

Michael C. Ormsby stated, “The sentence handed down provides fair and just punishment for this offense, particularly given Lafontaine’s past conduct.” He further stated, “This investigation is yet another demonstration of the dedication of law enforcement officers and their willingness to ferret out those who intend to victimize children.”