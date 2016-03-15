Community helps Yakima local get a new bicycle

YAKIMA, WA - Earlier this month Joshua Quantrille had his bike stolen form his front porch. The loss of his bike is only one of the many challenges that Quantrille has faced in his life. In 2006 he was involved in a dirt bike accident that put him in a coma for a month with a 25% chance of survival. Quantrille has a job and would ride his bike there. his bicycle is his only form of transportation and with out it things have been difficult for him.

"Right now my dad is letting me borrow his bike but it only has one speed and there are so many hills in this town,"said Quantrille.

Quantrille said it all happened at around 5:15 a.m. March 3rd. He spent the night at his mothers house and in the morning he took his bike outside and left it on the porch. He then went inside to get ready but when he came out a couple minutes later the bike was gone. Quantrille had his bike for close to 4 years, it is a Kona brand bike that is white with black and has green peddles.

He originally purchased the bike from someone on Craigslist for $400. A new bike of the same brand cost around $1,300. With the help of his friends and the community $100 have been raised for a new bicycle. Anyone who would like to contribute can do so by going to Quantrille's GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/mdtssgv4