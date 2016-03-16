Argentine navy sinks illegal fishing boat with Chinese flag - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Argentine navy sinks illegal fishing boat with Chinese flag

Posted: Updated:
This screen grab of a Monday, March 14, 2016 video released by Argentina's navy, or "Prefectura Naval Argentina" (PNA), shows what they identify as Chinese fishing boat "Lu Yan Yuan Yu 010" in Argentina's national waters off the coast of Puerto Madryn, Ar This screen grab of a Monday, March 14, 2016 video released by Argentina's navy, or "Prefectura Naval Argentina" (PNA), shows what they identify as Chinese fishing boat "Lu Yan Yuan Yu 010" in Argentina's national waters off the coast of Puerto Madryn, Ar

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) - Argentina's navy says it used gunfire to sink a boat flying the Chinese flag that was fishing illegally in national waters.
    
The navy statement says the boat was intercepted Monday off the coast of Puerto Madryn, about 907 miles (1,460 kilometers) south of Buenos Aires.
    
The statement released Tuesday says the boat did not heed warning calls and instead tried to ram an Argentine naval vessel. Sailors then shot holes in different parts of the fishing boat, causing it to sink.
    
All four people on board were rescued and arrested. They are being held and will go before a federal judge in southern Chubut province.
    
The statement says it has been 15 years since the navy last sank an illegal foreign vessel in Argentina's waters.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   