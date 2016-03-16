Create your very own Earth Day artwork for a chance to win - Deadline to submit is March 20th

Yakima, WA - It's a competition in spirit of Earth Day next month, April 22nd. Local company, Liberty Bottleworks, is calling all doodlers, artists, designers to enter into their 5th annual Liberty Earth Day Bottle Art Contest.

All you have to do is post your artwork to Liberty Bottleworks Facebook page with the hashtag #‎LibertyEarthDay2016 by Sunday, March 20. Finalists will be announced Monday, March 21 and after that public voting begins.

If your drawing or design wins your bottle will be sold by Liberty Bottleworks and all proceeds will go to the charity of the winner’s choice, along with your very own six-pack of Earth Day 2016 bottles, with your design on it.

The winning artist’s bottle will be available for purchase for an entire year on www.libertybottles.com.

"Anyone can do it. We have kids submit art, we actually had a kid winner in 2013, I believe, it just depends, anyone can do it, even if you're not good at art, if you have a great idea you can check it out, send your design and it might just win," said Dustin Berg, Executive Creative Designer with Liberty Bottleworks.

The competition started up about five years ago, originally to help out a local Yakima high school. Ever since then Liberty Bottleworks decided to open up the competition to the community.

Liberty Bottleworks company is all about community, manufacturing their bottles all from right here in Yakima, and only using US Sourced Recycled Aluminum from post consumer and industrial scrap.

If you don't have access to Facebook you can also mail in a copy of your drawing to: Liberty Bottleworks at 2900 Sutherland Road, Yakima, WA 98903

Deadline to submit is Sunday, March 20th.