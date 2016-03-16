You're invited to join women across the Northwest for "Women in Agriculture" Conference

Yakima, WA - Hundreds of women from all over the region are coming together for an event dedicated to agriculture. The event is "Women in Agriculture," a conference to help women develop their farming skills. This is the fifth year that the event reaches women from across the Northwest region. The conference hosted by Washington State University Extension Program, is happening Saturday, March 19th.

The event is open to women in the farming industry, women who are looking to get into farming, or just have an interest in agriculture - in fact, men who support women working in the agriculture field are also invited to join in on the event.

With agriculture playing such a big role in Yakima and across the region, WSU says the event aims to give the work women put in the attention it deserves.

The event is all about empowering women get the best skills they can get when it comes to farming and agriculture. The theme for this year's conference is: POWER UP your communications.

"They will find one of four [communication] styles that resonates with them and be able to apply that knowledge to how that can enhance their farm operations, either through business, purchasing, sales, or equipment buying, for every aspect of running a farm," said Gina Ord with WSU Extension.

The workshop will happen live simultaneously across 31 sites across the Northwest region - including Alaska, Montana, Idaho, Oregon, and other cities throughout Washington. If you attend the conference you will have the chance to interact and get feedback from speakers at each different location.

The Yakima site will be at the Yakima County Resource Center at 2403 S 18th St Suite 100, Yakima, WA 98903. There will also be a conference site in Tri-Cities.

To register for the conference all you have to do is go online to: http://womeninag.wsu.edu/

There is a $25 registration fee that includes the workshop, a light breakfast, lunch and all the conference materials.

After the conference, women are able to check back in with conference organizers to make sure they are keeping up with the goals set out during the conference.