WorkSource hosts 1st Spring Employment & Career Expo in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - WorkSource Columbia Basin is hosting a Job and Career Expo this week.

On Wednesday March 17th & Thursday March 18th, job seekers can attend different workshops and classes to help overcome barriers, polish resumes as well as participate in mock interviews. Classes run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday March 18th: WorkSource will host a job fair to give job seekers the opportunity to meet with company representatives. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.