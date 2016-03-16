CRIME STOPPERS: Seek Benton City Woman - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

CRIME STOPPERS: Seek Benton City Woman

BENTON CITY, WA - Crime Stoppers needs help finding a wanted woman.

Officers say Kimberly Valle Downey, who goes by Kimberly Bowen, is 32 -years-old.

She is about 5'6" and weighs 145 lbs. She has blonde/red hair and green eyes.

Officers say she has a flower tattoo on her right ankle and left foot and a celtic symbol on her back.

She's wanted for Failure to Appear- Delivery of Controlled Substance- Meth & Escape from Community Custody.

If you know anything about her whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 509-586-TIPS or 1-800-222-TIPS or online here.

