Pasco brain injury survivor organizes local Love Your Brain yoga - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Pasco brain injury survivor organizes local Love Your Brain yoga event

PASCO, WA - Love Your Brain. That's the message a Pasco man is working to get across. You probably remember Sean McClintock. He's the young father and husband who got pulled off his skateboard last fall. He then suffered a traumatic brain injury, or TBI. Now he's working to help other people like him. 

LoveYourBrain is actually a non-profit organization that gives back to people with TBI's. Apparently, we are in the middle of Mindful March, brain injury awareness month. The organization is hosting donation-based Vinyasa yoga classes. 

McClintock said yoga has helped him through the past six months of recovery after the assault.

"It was awesome. It helped out. It made me focus and everything. Kids, elders... Everyone can attend," said McClintock.

He organized the only LoveYourBrain yoga event in Washington. It's planned for Saturday, March 19th and Sunday, March 20th at LifeQuest Fitness in Pasco from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

It's free but donations are accepted. You can RSVP online here

    •   