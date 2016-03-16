Man shot in Yakima, police looking for suspects

YAKIMA, WA.- Yakima Police are investigating after a man in his early 30's was shot at the Sunshine Motel on North 1st Street. The shooting happened around 3 and when police arrived on scene they chased a suspect to the Mesa Apartments on Gordon Road.

An hour long stand off ensued, but they did arrest a suspect after he was shot in the shoulder. At this time police are investigating who shot the suspect. Both the victim and the suspect were taken to a local hospital with none life threatening injuries.

Police did tell us that both men involved are known to local law enforcement. At this time they are still investigating and a possible motive has not yet been released.

*this story will be updated.

PREVIOUS - Yakima police are on scene where a man in his 30 was shot at 1223 North 1st Street .

He was taken to the hospital with none life threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers said they are currently searching for 2 male suspects.