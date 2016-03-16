Richland School District Superintendent discusses urban growth boundaries in Olympia with lawmakers

Researchers expect multiple schools to pop up each year throughout the Tri-Cities to meet the growing demand.

RICHLAND, WA- Buzz about a new high school in Richland is swarming and the district says they have been working on the long-term plan.

Richland School District Superintendent Rick Schulte says he has been advocating for students and district growth over in Olympia lately. Schulte says by 2025, they expect to have 1,600 more high school students in the district.

With 5 to 10 years needed to make plans for a new high school, planning earlier than later is necessary. RSD usually looks for land first, the average high school needs anywhere from 50 to 60 acres to build on. That will include the building, sporting fields and parking lots to accommodate everyone.

Schulte tells NBC Right Now although he supports the notion of preventing urban sprawl and keeping rural areas rural, those plans cannot always predict the future.

"I was testifying in front of a couple committees there about how that bill and how that need occurred in Richland and how the specifics of the Richland exampled would affect the bills that are under consideration," Rick Schulte explained.

Schulte says the district wants to build these schools in future neighborhoods and that's not easiest task, especially with urban growth boundary's that can date back 20 years.

