Wrong Way Driver on Highway 395 Caught on Cell Phone Video

NEAR PASCO, WA. -- Crazy cell phone video sent to us by a viewer shows a driver going South in the North bound lanes of Highway 395 Tuesday afternoon heading toward the City of Pasco.

If you keep your eyes on the middle of the screen, you can see what looks like an SUV or a mini van passing huge semis going the other way. Sheriff Jim Raymond says the driver was an elderly woman possibly in the initial stages of dementia and they were driving confused for miles in the wrong direction before sheriff's deputies got her to pull off the road.

"(We're) really lucky," Sheriff Raymond said. "I mean you're on a freeway, you're talking vehicles that are traveling 70 to 70 plus miles-per-hour. So in the end, it came out well. Much better than it could have been."

Sheriff Jim Raymond said the best way to safely deal with a wrong way driver is to pull off the road and let them pass. And remember to stay on the side of the road for a moment to make sure all police cars or emergency vehicles pass as well before you start driving again.

While we would like to thank the person who shot this video, we also want to remind everyone that it's never, ever a good idea to use your phone while driving, especially when using the camera feature. Not to mention it's illegal!

As for the driver, Sheriff Raymond says she hasn't been charged with any crime. Deputies notified the office of licensing of the incident so the woman can be retested for their drivers license.