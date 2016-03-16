UPDATE: Watermelon slice returning to Hermiston water tower

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) - Hermiston residents have gotten some sweet news.



They were bothered when city leaders adopted the tagline - "You can GROW here" - and had the unpopular slogan replace an image of a watermelon slice on the water tower that greets visitors to town.

The city council voted Monday night to adopt a new city brand, and paint a colorful new logo on the water tower.



The new tagline is "Where Life is Sweet" and the new logo features a watermelon slice and an outline of the Hermiston Butte.



The idea behind "You can GROW here" was that the Eastern Oregon city is a place to grow everything from produce to businesses. Critics said the slogan opened the city up to jokes about marijuana cultivation.



__________________________

PREVIOUS:



HERMISTON, OR. -- The City of Hermiston has moved one step closer to picking a new branding concept for the city, replacing the old slogan, "You Can GROW Here".

Now there are two options for a new tagline; "Where Life is Sweet" or Where Opportunity Shines". It's the community's job to decide which one they like better.

The city is getting rid of "You Can GROW Here," only two years after it was painted on this water tower. A casualty of bad timing.

"People thought that 'You Can GROW Here' had some sort of connotation associated with marijuana," Mark Morgan, Assistant City Manager for the City of Hermiston said. "So it was unfortunately an issue of timing."

There's a lot of different options. The decision is between two different tag lines, two different fonts and two brand new logos as well.

"Well over 90% of those surveyed think that the watermelon needs to be incorporated in some form or fashion into whatever Hermiston's brand is."

"We just couldn't be happier with the results," Debbie Pedro, Hermiston Chamber of Commerce President said.

Not only will the new brand go on the water tower, but it will go on top of all city letterhead as well. Pedro hopes it will attract new businesses to Hermiston as well.

"Brand really tells people that are from out of the area, or businesses that are looking to invest in Hermiston, a little bit about your community," Pedro said. "What makes Hermiston great?"

Now it's up to the people of Hermiston to decide which brand they like best.

"We want this brand to be something the community is proud of, that the community uses, and just supports," Morgan said.

So Hermiston can grow beyond their old city brand.

If you live or work in Hermiston, you can vote for your favorite logo and tag line by going to Hermistonbrand.com. You have until the end of this month to vote.

Mark Morgan from the City of Hermiston says they like all the options and it's completely up to the community to make the final decision.