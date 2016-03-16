UPDATE: Fort Worth police officer making good progress in recovery

UPDATE: FORT WORTH, TX - Fort Worth Texas Police Officer Matt Pearce has made great strides in his health and is currently going through therapy. Pearce's wife Laura Pearce stated in an update that her husband is making good progress in therapy and that his wounds are healing.

She stated that Pearce may even be able to start walking as soon as two weeks and that in two months the officer will get his aorta checked to make sure that it is healing properly. Laura encourages people to continue praying for her husband.



ORIGINAL: FORT WORTH, TX - Matthew Pearce is a WSU alum and graduated from West Valley High School back in 1998 before working for the Fort Worth Police Department in Texas. He was involved in a shootout on Tuesday that left him in critical condition.

The shooting happened when felon Ed McIver Sr. resisted arrest. McIver was being arrested for two charges of aggravated assault and jumping bail. McIver along with his son Ed McIver Jr., who was with him at, led officers on a short chase. When the chase ended McIver and his son, on foot, began to shoot at police officers.

Pearce was shot multiple times but still returned fire on the two males. McIver senior was killed in the shootout and his 20-year-old son was detained and charged. The charges include capital murder, evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Pearce was left in critical condition and is currently receiving treatment.

"When he was brought in yesterday he was very unhappy, needless to say, but mostly he wanted to fight and be back where he belonged," said Fort Worth Mayor, Betsy Price. "It is my understanding that the doctors say he is a fighter and that he is doing well and that exactly what we want."

One of Pearce's fraternity brothers from Dave Drumhiller, said that when Pearce attended WSU he was a volunteer firefighter and said that he and his fraternity brothers are looking at starting a scholarship in his name at the university. He adds that Pearce is more than just an officer who got shoot but a friend and one of the most reliable people he's ever met.

"He is the guy that will come and pick you up at two in the morning from 30 miles away and you know he might give you a hard time for having to do it, but he is one of the most reliable people," said Drumhiller.

Pearce, a husband and father of 2 has been with the Fort Worth Police Department since 2009. Officials say that he was shot several times including three times in the chest and once in the leg. Pearce went through surgery yesterday and it is unclear at this point if he will have to again. He is currently being treated at the John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth and he is expected to survive.

If any one is interested in in helping out Matthew Pearce they can do so by going onto his GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/herodown

