The Yakima Town Hall Speaker Series presents award winning author and producer Denise Kiernan

YAKIMA, WA - People packed the Capitol Theater in Yakima this morning as the Town Hall Speaker Series, sponsored by KNDO, continued with award winning author and producer Denise Kiernan. She spoke a little bit about her life and also read an excerpt from her most recent book, The Girls of Atomic City: The Untold Story of the Women Who Helped Win World War II.

Kiernan started out her career in journalism and print. She then got opportunities to work as a TV producer. In her carer as a producer she got the chance to be the head writer for the first season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Kiernan ended up returning to print and now is a recognized author. She likes to write books that are about history and like in her most recent book she likes to tell the untold stories of those who didn't have a voice.

"A lot of times, woman, people of color, people from economically challenged backgrounds, don't often get the voice in history that they should have just form an accuracy point of view," said Kiernan.

Kiernan's most recent book Girls of Atomic City, tells the story of young men and women who worked on the Manhattan Project, unknowingly living their lives surrounded by spies and secrecy.

The Yakima Town Hall Speaker Series has one more speaker left in its season, that speaker is Alison Levine, history-making polar explorer and mountaineer, and that will take place on April 20th.