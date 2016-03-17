Kennewick Police Department accepting applications for Spring Ci - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kennewick Police Department accepting applications for Spring Citizen Academy

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA - Are you interested in learning how the Kennewick Police Department works? If so, KPD is accepting applications for their Spring Citizen Academy program.

This is a 5-week, 10-class program, held on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, starting March 30th. 

The goal is to give people in the community the chance to learn and see what law enforcement is all about, from patrol procedures, traffic enforcement to crime scene investigations.There will also be field trips to the Dispatch Center, Benton County Jail and the Coroner's office. 

Sergeant Mark Weber says having this 2-way dialogue with the community is a big part of their mission.  

"Every community has specific needs and different demographics that drive what their police department does and we're no different. We listen to our citizens, we'd like to think we're a transparent agency and one way of doing that is by having programs like this," said Sgt. Weber. 

The deadline to apply is Wednesday March 23rd. If you're interested in applying, you can go to the Kennewick Police Station or CLICK HERE
 

    •   