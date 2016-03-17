Pendleton man faces attempted murder charges in police chase

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) - A Pendleton man struck and injured by an Oregon State Police vehicle after allegedly shooting at troopers and leading them on a high-speed chase is facing charges of attempted aggravated murder.



24-year-old Bryan Alberto Corona was taken to the Umatilla County Jail Monday after being hospitalized because of the Jan. 2 incident.



Troopers reported that Corona had fired shots at them as they pursued him on back roads through Umatilla County. A trooper crashed into Corona's car to end the chase and another trooper struck Corona as he exited his vehicle.



Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus says Corona also faces charges of reckless driving, unlawful use of a weapon and attempting to flee.



He remains held on more than $1,000,000 bond.