Kennewick Police arrest man who threatened to kill girlfriend an - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kennewick Police arrest man who threatened to kill girlfriend and himself

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police arrested a 35-year-old man late Wednesday night who they say threatened to kill his girlfriend and himself.

Police responded to the 600 block of S. Brutin St. in Kennewick. The victim reported seeing her boyfriend, Michael Rogers outside her front window. He then started pounding on the window and shouting at her that he was going to kill her and then kill himself.

She reported to police that she had three children inside the house and refused to open the door for him. Police say Rodgers left the area but came back about an hour and a half later.

That is when officers arrested him. Deputies booked him into the Benton County Jail for felony harassment.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   