Kennewick Police arrest man who threatened to kill girlfriend and himself

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police arrested a 35-year-old man late Wednesday night who they say threatened to kill his girlfriend and himself.

Police responded to the 600 block of S. Brutin St. in Kennewick. The victim reported seeing her boyfriend, Michael Rogers outside her front window. He then started pounding on the window and shouting at her that he was going to kill her and then kill himself.

She reported to police that she had three children inside the house and refused to open the door for him. Police say Rodgers left the area but came back about an hour and a half later.

That is when officers arrested him. Deputies booked him into the Benton County Jail for felony harassment.