Kennewick Police looking for hit-and run driver

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department needs help identifying the person driving a car involved in a hit-and-run with a motorcycle.

It happened at the intersection of Clearwater Ave. and Edison St.

The driver of the car pulled out in front of a motorcycle, causing the biker to crash and then drove away the scene.

If the vehicle looks familiar contact KPD at 586-TIPS (8477) reference case #16-08491.