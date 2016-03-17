UPDATE: Yakima Sheriff's Office still searching for suspects who - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

UPDATE: Yakima Sheriff's Office still searching for suspects who stabbed and robbed UPS driver

Yakima COUNTY, WA.- Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are still searching for two men who stabbed and robbed a Yakima UPS driver on Thursday afternoon. Right now they say they don't have many leads, however they're hoping that follow up questions with the victim will lead them to an arrest. 

The 25 year old UPS driver who was checked into a local hospital yesterday with a stab wound is expected to make a full recovery; he was released from the hospital earlier today. 

We spoke with YSO Detective Mike Russell this afternoon who says these types of robberies don't occur often in Yakima County, "We have the occasional pizza delivery and taxi driver robbed, but I can't remember in any recent years when we've had a postal delivery or package delivery person robbed." 

They're hoping someone with more information will come forward. If you know anything you're asked to call the Yakima Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers. 

PREVIOUS - A UPS delivery truck was robbed and the driver wounded by a knife at the 2900 block of S. 16th Ave. Wednesday afternoon, according to The Yakima County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the 25-year-old driver of the UPS truck described the suspects as two men wearing dark cloths and dark bandanas covering their faces.

The driver told deputies the suspects left in a green colored Honda traveling north on 16th Ave.

Deputies said the driver sustained was later sent to an area hospital for treatment for non life-threatening knife wounds and deputies expected him to make a full recovery.

This incident is still under investigation, however if you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500.

Tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers of Yakima at 248-9980 or 800-248-9980 or by submitting a tip online at http://Yakima.crimestoppersweb.com/

