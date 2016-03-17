Hermiston man arrested for domestic dispute and attacking officers

HERMISTON, OR - Hermiston police arrested a man today for stabbing a woman in a domestic dispute and attacking officers while en route to jail.

Police said 32-year-old Richard Heathman attacked a 41-year-old woman at a home on the 1100 block of Sunland Avenue around 11 Thursday morning.

While officers were taking Heathman to the jail in Pendleton they said he was able to move his hands in front of him, and tried to choke the officer with a seatbelt.

He also did significant damage to the patrol car.

Oregon state police were called in to help take Heathman to jail.

The woman was life flighted to Portland with a stab wound to her neck.

She is expected to be okay.