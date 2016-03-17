Highland High School vandalized, arsonist still at large - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Highland High School vandalized, arsonist still at large

COWICHIE, WA.- Highland is a small, close knit community, but over the weekend an act of vandalism left many surprised and concerned.  

Saturday night's arson left parts of Highland high school's track field charred, the school's high jump mats completely destroyed, and the vandals even managed to douse the rest of the track mats in gasoline.

"We've seen tagging around our community a little bit, but we haven't seen anything of this magnitude in a long time and it really is upsetting and disappointing," Highland Athletic Coach, Josh Boreland said.

No surveillance cameras surround the field, so the identity of the arsonist is a mystery. At this time police are searching for possible leads.  

    

The damage done to the track could cost $50,000 dollars to repair. Highland High school says they're offering a reward of 4500 for anyone with information about the vandalism.  

    

You're asked to contact the school at (509) 678-7200.  

