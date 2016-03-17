Inmate dies at Benton County Jail

KENNEWICK, WA- On March 3, 2016, Marc Anthony Moreno was booked into the Benton County Jail at around 10 in the evening. That Friday he was found dead in his cell.

The autopsy report came back and gave no cause of death. About five days after his death the Benton County Jail released video that was taken of Moreno when he arrived at the jail. We talked with Sheriff Steven Keane who told us, "when we get a call from an officer in the field that says someones come into the jail that's combative we put together a team and they each have responsibilities whether they're going to be the search person, there's a high likelihood where use of force will be used and it just makes sense we can prepare and show what we've done". So they had put together a team of five corrections officers in preparation for his arrival. He was taken into the jail, searched and later tied into a restriction chair.

We talked with Moreno's sister and she had a lot of unanswered questions she wanted to ask after seeing the video because she felt unnecessary force was used, Jessica Moreno told us "why didn't they didn't act take him to you know take him to get medical attention, why didn't they help him".

The sheriff told us, "we did do everything we could, we're not a hospital or mental health facility, we're a jail and anytime you conduct over 600 checks on a person in an eight day period, you're talking about checking on him every 15 to 30 minutes that's a lot and very labor intensive but part of it is for his safety and part of it is liability we want to take care of people that's our job".

They are now waiting for the toxicology results to come back and by then they're hoping it will give everyone the answers they need.