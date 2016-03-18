Local Boxing Gym Sends Two to Nationals - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Local Boxing Gym Sends Two to Nationals

Kennewick's R&C boxing club will send two competitors to the National Golden Gloves Championships in April. Luee Alvarado and Jeremy Morales will represent the Tri-Cities in Las Vegas.  

