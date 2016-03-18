Seattle police release photos of Kurt Cobain suicide gun - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Seattle police release photos of Kurt Cobain suicide gun

Seattle police cold case Detective Mike Ciesynski is shown holding Cobain's gun at different angles in five photos posted to the police department's website. (PHOTO: Seattle Police) Seattle police cold case Detective Mike Ciesynski is shown holding Cobain's gun at different angles in five photos posted to the police department's website. (PHOTO: Seattle Police)

SEATTLE WA - Police in Seattle have released photos of the shotgun Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain used to kill himself more than two decades ago.
    
Seattle police cold case Detective Mike Ciesynski is shown holding Cobain's gun at different angles in five photos posted to the police department's website Wednesday.
    
Police say the photos were taken in June 2015, added to the city of Seattle's computer system March 3 and since then have been added to the investigative file.
    
Police did not say why they took the photos last year or why they're releasing them to the public at this time.
    
A message left with Seattle police wasn't immediately returned.
    
Cobain's body was found in Seattle on April 8, 1994. An investigation ruled his death a suicide.

