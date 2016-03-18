Benton City man dies in motorcycle crash late Thursday - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Benton City man dies in motorcycle crash late Thursday

Posted: Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Washington State Patrol say a 52-year-old Benton City man died in a motorcycle accident late Thursday.

Troopers say the accident happened near Benton City just before 11 p.m.

They say Todd Phillips was driving east on Highway 224, just east of Benton City when he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve and went off the road.

Troopers say Phillips was thrown from his bike.

They say his speed may have caused him to crash.

