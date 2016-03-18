Former employees accuse Umatilla County of retaliation

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) - Former employees of Umatilla County have filed a lawsuit claiming the county retaliated and wrongfully fired them.



Three former employees have filed a federal lawsuit accusing the county of misusing funds, retaliation, wrongful termination and discrimination.



Former drug and alcohol counselors Martha Laura Aviles-Valdez and her husband Juan Valdez and former Human Services Department Director Carolyn Mason were suspended in April 2015 during an internal investigation and later fired.



County officials have never specified what led to the investigation or firings.



According to the lawsuit, the former employees say they were fired after complaining about misused grant funding.



An attorney representing the county did not respond to requests for comment.