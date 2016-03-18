Dozer Day comes to Yakima County Fairgrounds

Yakima, WA - A special event in town this weekend is letting kids get behind the wheel of some heavy operation machinery. Dozer Day, is happening March 19th-20th at the Yakima County Fairgrounds.

Dozer Day gives kids the opportunity to drive bulldozers, tractors, and many other heavy duty machine trucks. The event will also have fun opportunities for kids to win prizes, food trucks, a pipe crawl jungle gym area, along with visits from officers with Yakima Police and fire fighters with Yakima Fire who will let kids check out police and fire vehicles too.



For the second year, Dozer Day in Yakima is hosted and organized by the Central Washington Home Builders Association, to bring a local kids an experience unlike any other.

"The smile on those kids faces, as they get in that driver seat and learn how those controls work, and to see the dirt move, its an amazing experience that they will remember for the rest of their lives," said Carly Faul, Executive Officer with CWHBA.

Parents are allowed to ride along with kids as they drive, as professional machine operators will be standing by for safety.

Saturday and Sunday are your two chances to head out with your family for a day of fun. You can buy your tickets online before 4 p.m. on Friday, March 18th at --> Dozer Day Tickets <-- to take advantage of a special discounted price, $10 for adults and $8 for children.

Tickets prices on the day of are $13 for adults and $11 for kids.