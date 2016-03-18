Kennewick Officers suffer minor injuries during arrest - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kennewick Officers suffer minor injuries during arrest

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department said Thursday night officers suffered minor injuries when a woman became violent during an arrest.

Police were responding to a disturbance around 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of W 53rd Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Christyna Dunaway causing the disturbance. They said she was upset. When officers tried arresting her, she became violent, kicking them multiple times. 

After investigating, officers found Dunaway had assaulted someone at a home along the 1100 block of W 53rd Avenue and broke a window. 

Officers took Dunaway to the Benton County Jail and booked her on three counts of Felony Assualt in the 3rd Degree with Assault in the 4th Degree. Destruction of Property charges are pending. 

