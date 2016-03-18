Have fun, stay active, and be part of a team - Join the Wine Country Crushers

Yakima, WA - Roller Derby is a fast-paced, contact sport, all while players are rolling around on roller skates. The Wine Country Crushers, is a local Roller Derby team in Yakima. A non-profit amateur sports organization, made up of a group of women who work to build team relationships, confidence, and fitness, all while having fun.

The Crushers have games, referred to as bouts, against other Roller Derby teams from all over the region. The team is always open to welcoming new members interested in the sport. The passion for the sport got the Wine Country Crushers to recently start up a junior co-ed league for kids ages 7-17, and are looking to build up their roster.

"We don't judge around here whether you're big or small, we don't care what you look like, we just want to come and help you skate and become someone different, or find yourself," said Natalie Anderson, player for the Wine Country Crushers junior league.

For any beginner, whether you're an adult or kid, the Crushers do teach you how to hit, fall, and play correctly before you are allowed to step out onto the rink for a bout.

If you're interested in joining or just checking out what the Wine Country Crushers are all about, you can head out to their next bout on April 2nd in Yakima.

For more details on the Wine Country Crushers, head to their website at: http://www.winecountrycrushers.org/