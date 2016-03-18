Chase suspect crashes into fence in Kennewick, takes off

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick and Pasco Police are looking for a suspect who led them on a chase and ended up crashing into a fence in Kennewick.

Pasco Police Officer Jones tried stopping the car for several traffic infractions.

The suspect then started to flee into Kennewick.

At one point the suspect rammed a car in front of him and then the police cruiser behind him.

The suspect eventually crashed into a fence at a dead end on S. Volland St. and W. Kennewick Ave.

He took off running.