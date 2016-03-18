WSP cracks down on drivers illegally using the left hand lanes - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

WSP cracks down on drivers illegally using the left hand lanes

YAKIMA, WA.- The Washington State Patrol is wrapping up a three day emphasis patrol that focused on targeting drivers abusing their left lane privileges.

    

According to state patrol many drivers here in the Yakima Valley don't know it's illegal to drive for extended periods of time in the left lane.  

    

On Wednesday a state wide emphasis patrol began to crack down on drivers in those left hand lanes. Just last year the state patrol stopped more than 13,000 drivers illegally driving in the left lane.

Lt. Kiley Conaway spoke with us about the importance of obeying this law, "One of the reasons you need to keep right when you're traveling in multiple lanes is because emergency vehicles use that left lane and a lot of times people don't see fire, or police, and then they panic and dive to the left shoulder or over to the right."

     

The emphasis patrol ends on Friday, but state patrol says they'll still be keeping an eye out for violators.

    

They say it will be a few weeks before they'll know just how many illegal left lane drivers they caught and ticketed over the last three days.

