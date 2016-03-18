Mabton police chief to return to work after suspension

MABTON, Wash. (AP) - The police chief in Mabton is returning to the job after he was placed on administrative leave last week.



Mayor Mario Martinez says Cas Cedillo was placed on unpaid administrative leave March 11 for "problems" with his job performance. The mayor declined to provide specifics, citing personnel issues. Martinez says Cedillo is to return Friday. His badge and gun were not taken away during the leave.



Cedillo has been on the force for about five years. He was formally appointed chief in August.



Martinez and City Attorney James Carmody said Cedillo's suspension was not related to a complaint the chief had filed with the state Human Rights Commission alleging he was being subjected to a hostile work environment. Carmody says he was told by a commission investigator that that complaint has since been withdrawn.

