Doug Baldwin is helping a high school girl build a new playground in Mabton

MABTON, WA. -- A 14-year-old freshman at Mabton High School has taken on a big project to change the old, all metal playground in her town. And she's getting help from a big name athlete.

For years Kaitlyn Ott had seen the outdated equipment at the Mabton playground underneath the water towers.

"I can tell that it's not really something that kids would want to play on," Kaitlyn said. "But people would be here though because it's one of our only parks."

As she's grown older, she decided somebody needs to make a change. And why not her?

"I wanted to build a better park for my community so that the little kids and everyone could be here and gather as one and just have fun," she told us.

She knew she needed help, but from who? Well who better to ask than her mom's favorite Seattle Seahawk and the man who happened to be on her socks that day, Doug Baldwin. So her mom helped her send him a message on Facebook.

"Not thinking in a million years that he would ever respond, but he actually did! The same night actually," Ott said.

After years of planning, the two have gone public with their project. Baldwin has taken to Facebook and Twitter to campaign for the new Mabton park.

And for every $50 dollars you donate, you're entered into a drawing to receive an autographed football from one of Doug Baldwin's 14 touchdowns this season.

"I think Doug is just a good guy," Ott said. "He's just a really good guy that just likes to help others. And this really shows that because he's helping a small community that he knows nothing about."

They've got a big goal. Kaitlyn wants to raise $100,000 for the new playground.

"The park that we're doing right now is going to be one of the biggest in the valley," she said.

That's why this ground sits empty today. The City of Mabton is getting the area ready for that new equipment.

All because of a young girl's leadership.

"I'm envisioning a big playground, kids playing on it," Kaitlyn said. "Everyone is laughing and happy. There's families around BBQing, making tacos you know? And everybody just enjoying themselves and happy."

Here's Kaitlyn's GoFundMe site. They have $2,700 raised so far and a lot of money is expected to come in from Baldwin getting donations from businesses.

We tried to see if we could talk to Doug on the phone Friday but he's out of town and unfortunately didn't have time.

Here's a link to the GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/mabtonparkproject