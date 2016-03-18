UPDATE: High speed chase through Pasco and Kennewick ends peacef - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

UPDATE: High speed chase through Pasco and Kennewick ends peacefully with two suspects in custody

Posted:

UPDATE: 

KENNEWICK, WA- Pasco police have released more information regarding a high speed pursuit and arrest from Kennewick on Friday.

Officers say they originally believed their suspect, Geovanny Blanco, carjacked the white Nissan Quest minivan he used for most of the chase. Turns out, the van was not stolen and the woman Blanco was driving with was not a victim either.

Josie Echo Bear was arrested for allegedly assisting Blanco with stealing the original Honda Accord that started the entire ordeal. 

----------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS:

KENNEWICK, WA. --  Pasco and Kennewick Police chased two suspects in a stolen minivan at speeds that reached over 50 miles-per-hour on both Pasco and Kennewick city roads. The suspect then ditched the car near Underwood Street and 26th Avenue. 

The chase started in Pasco when police saw a stolen car parked at a car wash. The suspects led them all the way into Kennewick.

Officers decided to stop the chase in Kennewick to keep the public safe. 

After discovering the stolen car, police took 19-year-old Josie Bear, who was in the stolen car, into custody. Officers then brought in a K-9 unit to search for 20-year-old Geovanny Blanco who was allegedly driving the stolen car. It was later determined that Blanco stole another car and then took off on foot. Police caught him near 15th Avenue and Olympia Street. 

Police say Blanco could potentially be charged with two counts of car theft, two counts of felony eluding as well as burglary.
 

