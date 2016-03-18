City of Walla Walla expects to open new community pool by Memorial Day 2017

The city expects the pool to open sometime around Memorial Day in 2017.

WALLA WALLA, WA- While it may not be quite warm enough yet to go swimming, the City of Walla Walla is gearing up to build a new community pool.

According to a 2013 city survey, residents chose roads as their number one choice for improvement and second a new community pool.

"The City needs a place for kids and this is going to be that place," said David Brauhn, Communications Manager with the City of Walla Walla. Voters passed a bond for $5.83 million dollars almost a year ago to the day.

The 1950's style pool has been boarded up for about a decade now after repairs became too much of a cost burden, "It's sat dormant, that's the best way to put it," said Brauhn.

Cracks and dust, weeds and trash cover the pool floor, "I think that is rain water trapped inside basically," Brauhn explained.

Not only are neighbors excited, area businesses are too, "Sherwood trust very generously gave half a million dollars toward the pool. There was also another anonymous donor who gave a hundred thousand dollars so that is really a significant contribution. It says a lot about the philanthropic community of Walla Walla," Brauhn said.

Just this month the city accepted a bid from a Tri-Cities contractor, "I think the general pool shape is going to stay and then there will probably be a water slide that comes down here and shade structures and a waiting pool over there," Brauhn showed NBC Right Now.

"65% of voters say this is what we want and that is a good message. The City of Walla Walla is going to carry out their wishes and give them what they want," said Brauhn.

