Russia says airline from Dubai crashes in Rostov-on-Don

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia's Emergencies Ministry says a passenger airliner from Dubai has crashed while trying to land at the airport in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.
    
A ministry statement says the crash occurred Saturday morning and identified the plane as a Boeing 738 that was coming from Dubai, but did not say how many people were aboard. Russian news reports cited unnamed sources as saying there were around 60 people aboard.
    
The FlyDubai airline said on its Facebook page that ""We are aware of an incident involving our flight FZ981 from Dubai to Rostov On Don. We are investigating."

