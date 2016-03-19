26 homes in Chelan County at risk for landslide

WENATCHEE, Wash. -Emergency management officials say a neighborhood of 26 homes near Wenatchee is at imminent risk for a landslide.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said Thursday the slope between 4900 and 5200 Whispering Ridge Road has been determined to be unstable. The sheriff's office says the entire slope could come down with little or no warning.



KOMO-TV reports residents in the homes have been advised to leave.



Chelan County Public Utility District notified the county after a firm they retained raised concern that soils there are unstable. The district has disconnected water service to six customers in the area because ground movement has caused leaks in water lines.



The warning comes nearly two years after a massive landslide in Oso killed 43 people and destroyed dozens of homes.

