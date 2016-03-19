WSP investigating crash at intersection involving police officer

4th and Court was blocked off due to the accident.

UPDATE:

PASCO, WA- A Pasco police car and SUV collided in the intersection of 4th and Court in Pasco around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Washington State Troopers have released their preliminary report which says this crash is still under investigation, describing the crash as two vehicles as colliding. The report does not specify whose believed to be at fault.

26-year-old Joseph Mullen and his passenger 36-year-old Jeremy Wakeman when to Lourdes after the accident, Mullen was driving the patrol car.

47-year-old Daniel Soh and his passenger 43-year-old Jung Soh were transported to Kadlec.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS:

PASCO, WA- Three people are in the hospital after a Pasco Police vehicle and an SUV collided at the 4th and Court Street intersection Saturday evening.

Traffic on 4th and Court Street in Pasco slowed down after a Pasco Police vehicle and an SUV collided. Pasco police said the accident happened after one of their vehicles, on Court St., drove to respond to a car verses pedestrian just blocks away.

The driver of the SUV was on 4th Street and had a green light. That car starting driving, but the police car did not stop in time. The two people inside the SUV were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for their injuries. The officer was taken to an area hospital for a laceration on his head.

Washington State Patrol is currently investigating the incident.

