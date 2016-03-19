Man attempts suicide by backing truck into Columbia River in Ken - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man attempts suicide by backing truck into Columbia River in Kennewick, jumps out at last minute

Posted: Updated:
It took crews two hours to recover the truck. It took crews two hours to recover the truck.

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick Police Officers said a man attempted suicide Saturday by backing his truck into the Columbia River, but jumped out of the vehicle after he changed his mind. 

Kennewick Police said around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, a driver noticed a man walking up Edison Street with wet clothes and called officers.  Once officers arrived, they questioned the man and found out he just attempted suicide by driving his truck into the river.

Officers said once the Ford F-150 hit the water, the man kicked out the back window and swam to shore.

"I think once reality set in, he changed his mind and realized it's not what he wanted to do.  We've got our mental health people on board with him and we're going to take care of him," said Corporal Todd Dronen, Kennewick Police Department.

It took Columbia Basin Dive Rescue a couple of dives to hook up the truck.  It took the tow truck two hours to pull the completely submerged truck out of the water.   

Officers said the man was treated at a local hospital for hypothermia and other injuries.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   