Man attempts suicide by backing truck into Columbia River in Kennewick, jumps out at last minute

It took crews two hours to recover the truck.

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick Police Officers said a man attempted suicide Saturday by backing his truck into the Columbia River, but jumped out of the vehicle after he changed his mind.

Kennewick Police said around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, a driver noticed a man walking up Edison Street with wet clothes and called officers. Once officers arrived, they questioned the man and found out he just attempted suicide by driving his truck into the river.

Officers said once the Ford F-150 hit the water, the man kicked out the back window and swam to shore.

"I think once reality set in, he changed his mind and realized it's not what he wanted to do. We've got our mental health people on board with him and we're going to take care of him," said Corporal Todd Dronen, Kennewick Police Department.

It took Columbia Basin Dive Rescue a couple of dives to hook up the truck. It took the tow truck two hours to pull the completely submerged truck out of the water.

Officers said the man was treated at a local hospital for hypothermia and other injuries.