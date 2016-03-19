Rascal Rodeo takes out the horses, ropes, and more for Exception - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Rascal Rodeo takes out the horses, ropes, and more for Exceptional Rodeo

PASCO, WA- Dozens of kids of all ages with mental or physical disabilities participated in the Exceptional Rodeo Saturday at the TRAC in Pasco.

Kids had the chance to do some roping, ride horses, take pictures, and watch horse vaulting.  This event takes place throughout the year, but it is always something volunteers and participants look forward to. 

"I love Rascal Rodeo for special needs kids.  I love them.  It feels super good," said Garrett Ossman, volunteer. 

Crowds also watched cheerleaders perform and witnessed what it is like to milk a cow.  For more information on events like this or how to volunteer, visit rascalrodeo.org. 

  National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

  PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

  88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

