Rascal Rodeo takes out the horses, ropes, and more for Exceptional Rodeo

PASCO, WA- Dozens of kids of all ages with mental or physical disabilities participated in the Exceptional Rodeo Saturday at the TRAC in Pasco.



Kids had the chance to do some roping, ride horses, take pictures, and watch horse vaulting. This event takes place throughout the year, but it is always something volunteers and participants look forward to.

"I love Rascal Rodeo for special needs kids. I love them. It feels super good," said Garrett Ossman, volunteer.

Crowds also watched cheerleaders perform and witnessed what it is like to milk a cow. For more information on events like this or how to volunteer, visit rascalrodeo.org.