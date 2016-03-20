Man escapes from Wapato jail, arrested an hour later

Nunez has an extensive criminal history and the police department tells us an internal investigation is underway.

WAPATO, WA- Wapato police say 30-year-old Juan Jose Nunez escaped from the jail around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Yakima Sheriff's deputies and Wapato police officers say they caught him just over an hour later. A press release states Nunez was able to "jimmy" a lock in a minimum security cell and run away.

