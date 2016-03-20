Kennewick police need your help identifying hit and run suspects - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kennewick police need your help identifying hit and run suspects

Posted: Updated:
If you have any information you can message Kennewick Police on their Facebook page or give them a call at 628-0333. If you have any information you can message Kennewick Police on their Facebook page or give them a call at 628-0333.
If you have any information you can message Kennewick Police on their Facebook page or give them a call at 628-0333. If you have any information you can message Kennewick Police on their Facebook page or give them a call at 628-0333.

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick police are releasing photos of two hit and run suspects they hope you can identify.

The two allegedly crashed into another car near West Hood Avenue and North Neel Street, then switched seats and drove away from the scene.

If you have any information you can message Kennewick Police on their Facebook page or give them a call at 628-0333.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   