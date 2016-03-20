Kennewick police need your help identifying hit and run suspects

If you have any information you can message Kennewick Police on their Facebook page or give them a call at 628-0333.

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick police are releasing photos of two hit and run suspects they hope you can identify.

The two allegedly crashed into another car near West Hood Avenue and North Neel Street, then switched seats and drove away from the scene.

