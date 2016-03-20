DOE reps do not predict any layoffs with proposed budget cuts

The Obama administration has proposed a cut for the Richland operations office by almost $191 million.

HANFORD, WA- Department of Energy officials say they do not foresee any layoffs at Hanford despite a proposed budget that would decrease a significant amount of funding for the next fiscal year.

Governor Jay Inslee says he is extremely concerned about a reduced budget and what that means for cleanup work. The Obama administration has proposed a cut for the Richland operations office by almost $191 million.