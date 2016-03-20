UPDATE: Yakima Sheriff's Deputies arrest man and woman from Richland in alleged murder for hire plot

Both suspects have been booked into the Yakima County Jail for solicitation to commit murder.

YAKIMA, WA.- A Richland couple is behind bars after Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies say the couple tried to hire a hit-man to kill the woman's ex husband.

49-year-old John Feher and 33-year-old Heather Walbridge appeared in court Monday afternoon after an undercover deputy caught them trying to hire a hit-man in Yakima.

According to court documents the sheriff's office received a tip last week that Feher and Walbridge were planning a murder for hire.

Deputies obtained a warrant and recorded phone messages between the couple that detailed the plans to carry out the murder of Walbridge's 36-year-old ex-husband, Ben Walbridge.

This past Saturday Feher and Walbridge met with an undercover deputy, posing as a hit-man, here in Yakima.

During the meeting both suspects repeatedly expressed their desire to have Walbridge's ex-husband killed and even offered money on the spot to the undercover deputy.

"We had enough to make the arrest before the money was offered," Detective Mike Russell said, "However in an attempt to gather enough information and evidence we wanted to see what they were willing to do to seal the deal."

Feher and Walbridge also provided the deputy with a map, an interior diagram of the home, and pictures of the intended victim.

Today both suspects appeared for their preliminary appearances where they're facing solicitation to commit murder in the first degree charges. They're both currently being held on $100,000 bail.

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office tells us the Richland couple's trial will most likely take place in Benton County.

