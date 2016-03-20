Kennewick woman's Mustang totaled after suspect in Friday's car chase hit it

Vickie Page lost her Mustang after the suspect hit it and knocked it into the fence.

KENNEWICK, WA- A car chase Friday that started in Pasco and ended in Kennewick, left a woman without a car after the suspect ran into it and knocked it into a fence.

Vickie Page never expected to see her dream Mustang completely totaled. She is filled with frustration about the chase wishes things could have been done differently.

"I heard this awful screeching, then a bang, and then I heard my car alarm go off. So, I ran to the front of the house and found about eight cop cars in my front yard and my car halfway in the other neighbors' yard," said Page.

The chase with the Green Cadillac Seville started on Bonneville Street in Pasco around 8:30 Friday morning. The Cadillac got stuck in traffic near Highway 395 and Clearwater Avenue, so the car backed into a patrol car that was chasing him, and drove over the curb. The car continued and came to a dead end on Volland Street in Kennewick, where Page's 2004 Mustang was parked.

"By that time, the cops were all over the cars and whoever was in it was gone," said Page.

Page and her husband later discovered the suspect went through their back yard, tore through a gate, and left a coat behind. Her prized 2004 mustang will not be the same.

"It was a dream of mine to have one, and it's gone. I don't have a job right now, so i can't replace it. The mustang's gone. I'm sure insurance is going to pay for it, but it's not going cover what I had into the car," said Page.

Ultimately, Page is glad no one got hurt in the chase, but wishes things were done a little bit differently.

"I'm just not sure what was more important, people's safety, as he ran from Pasco to here. Nobody lost their life, thank God. To say there was no victim, yeah I'm a victim. I don't have a car. It's gone," said Page.

Pasco Police commented on their Facebook page that this pursuit, like all others, will be reviewed and compared to their policy. If you have any information about the driver of a 1990's Green Cadillac Seville in connection with Friday's chase, contact Pasco Police at (509) 545-3421 or non emergency dispatch at 509-545-3510.